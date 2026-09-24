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Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario has the potential to end up as a bargain signing for Juventus given his low option to buy, an Italian journalist has suggested.

The Old Lady secured the shot-stopper on a season-long loan during the summer window after failing to land their preferred targets between the posts, a situation which initially drew criticism from some quarters.

An Italian journalist even dismissed Vicario’s arrival as a product of desperation from the Bianconeri, while a former Serie A star argued that the custodian would not improve the Turin outfit.

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Despite those early doubts surrounding Vicario, the Italian has made an excellent start to life with the Serie A giants, keeping the opposition at bay in three of his five appearances.

Juventus have conceded just four goals so far this season, giving them one of the strongest defensive records in Serie A and further highlighting the value Vicario has brought between the posts.

A former Juventus shot-stopper has since backed the Italian to maintain his hot form, while Vicario also earned praise for the passion he displayed during the clash against Sassuolo.

Following the international break, further responsibility will fall on the Italian’s shoulders, with backup goalkeeper Kamil Grabara facing a long spell on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury.

Out on loan Guglielmo Vicario Kevin Danso Kota Takai Radu Dragusin Pape Matar Sarr Yang Min-hyeok Souza First team Tottenham stars out on loan

It is still too early to determine whether the Old Lady will make Vicario’s move permanent, but should they activate his €8m option to buy, the deal could ultimately prove to be a ‘steal’ for Juventus, according to Italian journalist Dimitri Conti.

He wrote on Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web: “Added to this is the injury to the twelfth-year-old Grabara, with many doubts about who would be the long-term starter (more due to potential transfer fees than anything else), the door to a starting spot has opened wide for the 1996-born player, who was loaned from Tottenham.

“And with it, the feeling is growing that, given the sums involved (the buyout is €8 million), Juventus’ move could, in hindsight, be considered a steal.”

A permanent stay in Turin would also represent welcome news for the Italian, who has already described the Bianconeri as his dream club.

To make that possibility a reality, however, Vicario will need to continue his impressive form, and he will be eager to do exactly that after the international break when Juventus face Cagliari.

The Serie A outfit are also set to bring in former Arsenal star Neto to bolster their goalkeeping ranks following Grabara’s injury.

That is likely to keep Vicario on his toes, with the shot-stopper needing to work to keep his spot in the side.

Another Spurs loanee enjoying a productive spell in Italy is Radu Dragusin, with the Romanian recently hailed as one of the most improved players under new Fiorentina boss Paolo Vanoli.