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German journalist Stefan Kumberger believes Liverpool ‘won’t want to’ take a big financial loss by selling Florian Wirtz to Bayern Munich for a cut-price fee.

The 23-year-old has yet to fully settle into life on Merseyside despite arriving last summer amid huge expectations and with a record transfer fee attached to his name.

Wirtz is still searching for his first goal of the season after making six appearances for Liverpool, with just one assist so far as scrutiny continues to follow the German.

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Former Liverpool star Don Hutchison recently backed Wirtz’s talent, although he is also unsure why the midfielder has been unable to translate his ability into consistent performances on the pitch.

Bayern Munich previously positioned themselves in the race for Wirtz before Liverpool swept in to secure his signature, and links with the German giants have resurfaced recently.

Giving his take on the transfer speculation, Kumberger suggested that Bayern Munich already have enough attacking options within their squad, leaving little need for them to pursue another major addition in that area.

The journalist also highlighted the significant investment Liverpool made to bring Wirtz to England, pointing out that the Reds are unlikely to sanction his departure cheaply.

Honour Won with Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen German Cup Bayer Leverkusen German Super Cup Bayer Leverkusen Florian Wirtz’s honours

The German further stressed that it is still too early to draw firm conclusions over Wirtz’s future, with the midfielder having time to prove himself at Liverpool, while admitting that there have not been many encouraging signs in his performances so far.

Kumberger was quoted as saying by German outlet FCB Inside regarding the Bayern Munich transfer links and Liverpool’s stance on a potential departure: “FC Bayern really do have plenty of options in attack. They’ve got exactly what they need in their squad.

“We mustn’t forget that he was very, very expensive when he moved to England.

“People in Liverpool know a thing or two about business too, and they won’t want to sell him off to Munich for a pittance.

“We’re still talking about things that haven’t happened yet.

“Florian Wirtz still has a few months to prove himself, to show that he’s in good hands at Liverpool.

“At the moment, there just aren’t many signs that give me cause for optimism.”

Wirtz is currently focused on international duty, having been included in Germany’s Nations League squad for their fixtures against Greece and Serbia under new boss Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp previously labelled Wirtz a once-in-a-century talent, although that assessment later drew criticism from former Premier League star Craig Burley.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Leeds United legend Nigel Martyn also highlighted Wirtz’s lack of impact while heaping praise on two Whites players.