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With the Premier League taking a break due to the international fixtures, fans of top flight sides could be forgiven for finding themselves craving club action. Luckily, League One is not stopping and with several Premier League sides sending up and coming stars on loan to the division, there is good reason to pay attention.

Success or failure during their League One loans can have a big impact on how these youngsters are viewed back at their Premier League clubs, making the loan stints crucial to their future.

Inside Futbol takes a look at five talented loanees to check out in League One during the international break.

1. Tottenham’s Yusuf Akhamrich (on loan at Leyton Orient)

The Tottenham Hotspur winger has been making a name for himself in the lower reaches of English football, tearing through League Two last season after joining Bristol Rovers midway through the campaign. The Gas enjoyed six goals and two assists from him following his January arrival, earning the 21-year-old a step up to League One with a loan move to Leyton Orient this term.

The 21-year-old has settled quickly at Brisbane Road, making seven league starts and producing three goals and three assists so far. He has also featured for the O’s in the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy, continuing to catch the eye, with boss Richie Wellens even suggesting he has the potential to become the best player in League One.

The club currently sit tenth in the table, with Akhamrich’s contributions helping them along the way, but they have tough tests against Plymouth Argyle and Bradford City coming up, with the sides sitting third and first respectively. Akhamrich, who is still awaiting his senior debut for Spurs, will be determined to maintain his red-hot form and prove he is ready to make his mark at the highest level.

2. Aston Villa’s Tommi O’Reilly (on loan at Doncaster Rovers)

Aston Villa’s left-footed midfield talent has joined Doncaster Rovers on loan for the campaign after attracting interest from several sides. Portsmouth and Oxford United were considering moves, while Notts County were also said to be ‘in talks’ for the 22-year-old. Ultimately, it was Donny who won the race.

Since arriving, O’Reilly has made three starts for the League One side, catching the eye with his tenacity while manager Grant McCann has worked closely with him on adding more to his attacking output from the wing.

Doncaster have struggled for consistency early on, picking up just one win from their opening seven games, but that victory came in their latest outing against Peterborough United to offer a much-needed boost.

O’Reilly enjoyed a standout campaign last season, registering 21 goal involvements with Crewe Alexandra. With Liverpool Under-21s in the EFL Trophy next up, the 22-year-old will be looking to rediscover that spark and show more of the qualities that made him so effective last term.

3. Tottenham’s Oliver Irow (on loan at Plymouth Argyle)

Tottenham may be struggling for goals in the top flight, but their youngsters have been finding the net away from home. Irow, currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle, has already scored four goals in six games this season, most recently hitting a brace against Blackpool to fire the Pilgrims up to third. His contribution earned praise from manager Tom Cleverley, who was delighted with his attacking impact.

The 20-year-old winger is building on a prolific campaign last term, scoring eleven goals and providing one assist for Spurs and Mansfield Town, where he spent the second half of the season on loan.

The Greens face Burton Albion at Home Park before travelling to Leyton Orient over the next couple of weeks, with Irow hoping to keep his purple patch going. Having been hailed for bringing the ‘X factor’ to the side, he will be eager to deliver more of the same.

Irow is yet to make his senior debut for Spurs but is making a strong case for Roberto De Zerbi to take notice if he can maintain his current scoring rate.

4. Ipswich’s Cameron Humphreys – (on loan at Huddersfield Town)

The Ipswich Town starlet can slot into almost any midfield role and has also shown he can deputise at left-back when called upon. After spending the second half of last season at Huddersfield, he has returned to the Terriers following a contract extension with the Tractor Boys.

His parent club have collected six points from their opening five games in the Premier League, while Huddersfield Town have made an equally encouraging start. Sitting fourth in League One, Humphreys has been at the heart of their early momentum, registering two assists in four appearances in the blue and white.

With 44 appearances for Ipswich Town already under his belt, Humphreys has plenty of experience to call upon. A strong run in Yorkshire, with Burton Albion next up, could put the 22-year-old back on Gary O’Neil’s radar and earn him a call back to Portman Road.

Humphreys was previously praised by former Wycombe Wanderers boss Mike Dodds for his work ethic, and he will be hoping to keep that reputation growing as he pushes for a Premier League debut.

5. Coventry’s Callum Perry (on loan at Cambridge United)

The right-footed centre-back signed a long-term contract with newly promoted Coventry City before joining Cambridge United on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old has wasted little time establishing himself under Neil Harris, starting every League One game so far. Perry has also shown his quality at the other end, registering an assist in the 2-1 win over Reading earlier this month to help his side secure all three points.

The Coventry City loanee also featured in both EFL Cup games before the U’s bowed out to Millwall at Abbey Stadium.

Perry was a key figure for Rochdale last season as they secured a dramatic promotion to League Two, making 25 appearances and converting a penalty in the playoff final at Wembley to help seal their place in the division.

The 20-year-old has firmly established himself in Harris’ side and will be looking to keep his run going when Cambridge United face AFC Wimbledon, who are unbeaten in their last three matches.

International effect

League One will be missing some familiar young faces, with Jamie Donley and Kieran Morrison joining up with Northern Ireland, Leeds United loanee Harry Gray with England Under-19s, and Newcastle United’s Rory Finneran with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Their absence gives the youngsters staying in League One another chance to catch the eye, with plenty of flair still on display as the domestic action continues.