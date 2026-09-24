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Tottenham Hotspur targeted free agent Mauro Icardi has opened up the possibility of making a move to Serie A giants Napoli.

The veteran Argentine striker has been a proven goalscorer throughout his career, playing for multiple European giants in the process.

His longest spell was at Inter Milan, where contributed to more than 150 goals directly in only 219 games in his seven-year spell at the Serie A giants.

Icardi joined Super Lig giants Galatasaray four years ago, playing 134 games across all competitions for them.

The 33-year-old managed more than 100 goal contributions at the Cimbom, before he left them this summer following his contract expiry.

Icardi is yet to join a new club, however, a host of European clubs are keeping tabs on the Argentine hitman, with his availability as a free agent able to move after the closure of the transfer window making him attractive.

Earlier this month, it was suggested that Tottenham are considering the ex-Argentina international.

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Spurs spent a fortune in the summer window to rejig their entire squad, but are heavily struggling to score goals, despite bringing in the likes of Omar Marmoush, Savio and Mykhailo Mudryk, and have made enquiries about Icardi.

And now according to Italian journalist Armando Areniello (via Area Napoli), Icardi has opened up the possibility of joining Napoli.

Gli Azzurri are also considering making a move for the 33-year-old striker, who could look to make his decision soon.

The former PSG hitman, though, is looking to join a big project, and the environmental factor is also key for him.

Last weekend, Spurs scored twice against Aston Villa in a 3-2 defeat, and they were their first Premier League goals this season.

And Roberto De Zerbi’s side could feel that Icardi could provide them with short-term goalscoring solutions, but may need to move quickly as Napoli are currently looking to up the ante for him.