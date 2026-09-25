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Ronald Araujo’s Liverpool ‘adaptation has been positive’ at Anfield, amid talk the Reds could keep him permanently.

Araujo fell down the pecking order under Hansi Flick at Barcelona despite being the club’s captain.

The Uruguayan eventually joined Liverpool this summer on a season-long loan in search of regular first-team football, as Andoni Iraola looked to beef up his defensive options.

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The Reds have an option to buy the defender for €55m at the end of the season, though it is not clear whether they will trigger it.

Araujo has looked impressive for the Anfield outfit so far and has made five Premier League appearances.

The Barcelona loanee also provided an assist in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Liverpool boss Iraola has deployed the 27-year-old at right-back as well as in his natural centre-back role, with the defender impressing in both positions.

Trophy Won with La Liga x3 Barcelona Copa del Rey x2 Barcelona Spanish Super Cup x3 Barcelona Ronald Araujo’s club honours

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, sources close to the club have indicated that Araujo’s ‘adaptation has been positive’ amid suggestions Liverpool could well sign him permanently.

Meanwhile, Araujo is currently with the Uruguay national team due to the international break and recently featured in a friendly against Japan, where his country lost 3-1.

The defender will be keen to continue his impressive form for Liverpool after the international break as he bids to cement a spot in the side.

Meanwhile, Liverpool star Harvey Elliott, who is on loan at Valencia, has been urged to use the international break as ‘pre-season’ to regain his fitness.

It has been suggested that Elliott ‘arrived overweight’ at the Spanish side, who recently saw a change of manager.

The attacking midfielder will be keen to improve his fitness and put in strong performances for Valencia in their upcoming games.