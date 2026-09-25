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England boss Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that Everton star James Garner will compete for a place in midfield, while also being an option at right-back.

The Three Lions recently announced their squad for the Nations League fixtures in the coming weeks, in which Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to the fold.

However, following the squad announcement, several players withdrew due to various injury and fitness concerns, including Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Tino Livramento.

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Because of this, Everton’s James Garner and Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White were added to the squad as replacements.

Inside Futbol looked recently at five players who must make their call-up count and Garner is amongst them.

Tuchel confirmed that Garner is an option at right-back for England, although he has not played in that position recently.

He explained that, provided there are no injuries or emergencies, Garner is primarily competing for one of the two central midfield positions alongside four other players.

The German tactician has therefore identified the Everton star as an alternative to Jarell Quansah and Alexander-Arnold in the position, giving England another option should they need additional cover.

Right-back option Club Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid Jarell Quansah Bayer Leverkusen James Garner Everton England right-back options

Speaking in a press conference, he said: “He is [an option at right-back] but if we have no injuries or emergencies, he competes for the two spots in the central midfield with four players.

“But he is an option.

“We know, but he has not played there recently, but he can play there.

“He is an alternative for Jarell and Trent [at right-back].”

Garner, who joined Everton in 2022, has made five Premier League appearances so far in this season.

The 25-year-old will be looking to grasp his opportunity with both hands to cement his place in the national team.

England are placed in Group C of the Nations League, along with Spain, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

The Three Lions are set to face the current world champions Spain this weekend for their first Nations League fixture.

Tuchel, who has been under scrutiny since England’s loss in the semi-final of the World Cup, will hope that his team can play at their best to secure all three points against Spain.

Inside Futbol have looked at five ways England can outwit Spain in the Nations League.