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An Italian journalist has questioned Torino boss Ignazio Abate, wondering how long he can continue to defend Leeds United loanee Lucas Perri ‘tooth and nail’ despite the shot-stopper’s underwhelming displays.

The 28-year-old fell down the pecking order under Daniel Farke, prompting him to seek a move away from Elland Road during the summer and make the switch to Turin.

However, the Brazilian endured a nightmare Serie A debut against Fiorentina and has yet to find his footing since beginning a new chapter in Italy.

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Perri has been unable to keep a clean sheet in any of his four appearances, with a former Torino goalkeeper already voicing his dissatisfaction with the Leeds loanee’s performances.

Torino have also arranged targeted training sessions for the Brazilian as they look to help him rediscover his form and adapt to the demands of his new surroundings.

Despite the scrutiny surrounding Perri, Abate has remained firmly behind his goalkeeper, believing the noise around the Brazilian has been unfair as he looks to see the Leeds star show the level that was on display when he was on the books at Lyon.

Italian journalist Gaetano Mocciaro has now questioned Abate’s continued backing of Perri, wondering how long he can stick with the shot-stopper.

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He wrote on Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web addressing Torino’s current struggles: “There’s also a problem in goal: Abate has defended Lucas Perri tooth and nail, but how long can he do so?”

Should Perri’s below par performances persist, it remains to be seen whether Abate will consider dropping him from his first-choice role between the posts, something the Brazilian will be keen to avoid.

Torino also have Franco Israel and Italian youngster Diego Mascardi among their goalkeeping options, with the latter having kept a clean sheet in three appearances before Perri was given the nod.

The Whites will hope Perri can eventually settle into life in Italy, as a difficult spell in Turin could otherwise see him return to Elland Road next summer.

During the summer window, the Peacocks brought in James Trafford from Manchester City in a club-record deal to become their new man between the posts.

Trafford has made a promising start to life in Yorkshire, providing Farke with a welcome boost as his side embark on an unbeaten run in the Premier League.