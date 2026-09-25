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Leeds United centre-back Tarik Muharemovic has identified Piotr Zielinski as Poland’s star man despite the Poles having striker Robert Lewandowski, ahead of tonight’s Nations League game.

Muharemovic made the switch to Leeds from Sassuolo in July for €34m, agreeing to a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

The Bosnian has started every league game since arriving at Elland Road and has also registered one assist.

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The centre-back’s performances have quickly garnered praise from a Leeds club legend, who lauded the 23-year-old for his calmness in possession and insisted that the defender has already shown why he was worth his price tag.

Another club legend described Muharemovic as a ‘nice lad’, who fits the Whites’ priority of recruiting players.

The Leeds star is currently with the Bosnia national team, with his country set to face Poland in a Nations League group fixture.

Many eyes will be on Poland talisman Lewandowski during the clash, but Muharemovic rates someone else higher.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Muharemovic highlighted Poland’s midfield, singling out Piotr Zielinski due to his experience of watching the midfielder in Serie A.

The Leeds defender has followed Zielinski closely and believes he has a high level of quality.

The centre-back went further by describing Zielinski as the best player currently available to Poland, underlining the threat he believes the Inter Milan midfielder can pose.

Speaking in a press conference (via Przeglad Sportowy), the Leeds defender said: “There’s no need to say anything about Lewandowski.

“We all know who he is, what he can do, and what kind of player he is.

“But I know their midfield especially well, especially Zielinski.

“He’s an Inter player, and I know what kind of player he is because I follow Serie A.

“I watched him last year too, and I really see how much quality he has.

“For me, he’s 100 per cent the best player they currently have.”

Muharemovic will look to put in a strong performance against Poland as he aims to help his country secure all three points.

The Bosnian centre-back will also be keen to return to the Yorkshire club, as he recently insisted that he is at Elland Road to prove who he is.