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Sunderland legend Marco Gabbiadini has warned that Enzo Le Fee’s form for the Black Cats means the club may well need to be consistently qualifying for Europe to keep him happy.

Le Fee initially joined Sunderland on loan during the winter transfer window of 2025 from Italian side Roma, and the Frenchman was termed a ‘perfect fit’ for the Black Cats.

The midfielder played a pivotal role in helping Sunderland secure promotion to the Premier League, following which his move to the Stadium of Light was made permanent.

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The 26-year-old has since been a vital player in Regis Le Bris’ system, constantly making appearances and contributing with goals and assists.

The Sunderland boss, who coached Le Fee during an early spell at Lorient, believes that the Frenchman is a ‘really good player’.

This Premier League season, Le Fee has made five appearances so far for the Black Cats, while scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Gabbiadini is a firm fan of what Le Fee, who has just signed a new Sunderland contract, has produced on the pitch.

Club played for Lorient Rennes Roma Sunderland Clubs Enzo Le Fee has played for

However, he warned that if Le Fee continues to progress and perform, then Sunderland will likely need to make sure they are getting into Europe regularly to keep him for the length of his contract.

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle, he said: “Is he going to be here for the next four years? I really hope so, but if he carries on the trajectory he’s on at the moment then it would mean the club would have to constantly be in European spots.

“Players are ambitious and they want to play at the highest level.

“They want to test themselves against the best..

“But that’s the more cold-hearted view on it and we just need to see what happens.”

With the international break ongoing, Le Fee will look to use this time to recover from any lingering fatigue as he seeks to be ready for the return of Premier League football.

The Europa League is set to provide Le Fee with another platform to show his talents over the coming months.

Le Bris’ side are due to travel to take on Portuguese minnows Torreense on 15th October in their next Europa League game.