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Italian journalist Riccardo Gambelli has highlighted Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr for his early impact at Juventus, describing the midfielder as a ‘great signing’ for the Old Lady.

The 24-year-old embarked on a loan switch to Turin during the summer window after finding himself outside Roberto De Zerbi’s plans in north London.

Following the move, Sarr’s decision to step outside his comfort zone and embrace a different footballing environment drew praise.

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The Senegal international has made three appearances for the Bianconeri so far, although a former Italy international felt he looked short of rhythm during his first start in Juventus colours.

Nevertheless, a former Juventus star offered an encouraging assessment of the midfielder’s qualities.

Sarr is currently away on international duty with Senegal, playing his part in the country’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Gambelli has now offered his assessment of the midfielder’s start to life in Turin, revealing that Sarr’s performances have prompted him to reconsider his initial view and regard the midfielder as a strong addition to Juventus.

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The journalist also revisited his opinion of Newcastle United loanee Nick Woltemade, backing the German to become a useful figure for the Serie A giants.

Gambelli said on Radio Bianconeri (via Italian outlet Tutto Juve): “I’ve changed my mind.

“I’ve seen that Sarr is as [Antonio] Conte said, he’s a great signing.

“And I’m also changing my mind about Woltemade.

“He won’t be [Gonzalo] Higuain, but I think he’ll be very useful.”

Woltemade also joined the Old Lady on loan during the summer window and opened his Juventus account last week, giving him an early platform to build on in Turin.

Unlike Sarr, whose loan includes conditions that could lead to a permanent move, Woltemade has no option to buy in his agreement with Juventus, although that scenario could change later in the season.

Sarr’s stay beyond the season in Turin will be automatically decided if the midfielder features in more than 50 per cent of Juventus’ matches.

After the international break, Juventus’ first outing will come against Cagliari, with both loanees eager to earn their first Serie A start for the Bianconeri.