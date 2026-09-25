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Former striker Kevin Kyle has dubbed Celtic defender Auston Trusty weak and claims the United States international commits mistakes when he is under pressure.

The 28-year-old centre-back joined Celtic from Sheffield United in the summer of 2024 and has been a regular starter under Martin O’Neill.

Trusty has featured in 88 games in Celtic’s defence and a former Bhoys’ star in the past stated that the centre-back does not get the credit he deserves.

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During his debut season his partnership with Liam Scales impressed ex-Scotland international James McFadden and in the ongoing season O’Neill has decided to keep faith in him.

Celtic have lost three games in a row, conceding nine goals in the process and Trusty featured in two of them, while starting the game against Rangers at Parkhead, which ended in a Bhoys’ defeat.

Kyle is of the view that Celtic have not been at their best in the defensive department and stressed that the 28-year-old centre-back is not physically strong enough in his view.

The ex-international forward admitted that he would love to play against Trusty, as he is weak and believes that opposition players can force him to make mistakes by putting him under pressure.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

“I think defensively they have been quite weak”, Kyle said on the Go Radio Football Show (32:54).

“Trusty, for me, I’d love to play against him.

“I just think he is weak.

“I just don’t think he is physically strong enough.

“I think there is a mistake in him.

“If you put him under enough pressure, you are going to get something out of him.”

The United States international has started six out of the seven Scottish Premier League games for Celtic this season and he is currently away on national team duty.

Whether he can continue to hold O’Neill’s trust in the coming weeks remains to be seen, with Celtic under real pressure to turn things around.

Trusty is not the only player under the scrutiny following back-to-back defeats against rivals Rangers, as a former Bhoys star claimed that new boy Hasseim Hassan has no end product to show for despite all his qualities.