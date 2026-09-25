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Netherlands Under-21 head coach Michael Reiziger has praised Newcastle United midfielder Sean Steur for holding his own in the Premier League with a major club.

The Ajax academy graduate joined Newcastle in July on a five-year deal, much to the disappointment of a fellow Ajax team-mate who had wanted him to remain in Amsterdam.

So far, the Dutch teenager has held his own in the Premier League, making five appearances, including two starts, under Mathias Jaissle, while admitting that playing the full 90 minutes remains something he is working towards.

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Steur has been called up to the Netherlands Under-21 squad, with games against Norway, Slovenia and Bosnia & Herzegovina awaiting.

Reiziger pointed to Steur’s development over the past year, with the midfielder having impressed during his time with Ajax despite not always enjoying a consistent run in the side.

The Jong Oranje boss also highlighted the progress the 18-year-old is now making at Newcastle, viewing his continued development as an encouraging sign.

Reiziger told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “Sean joined Ajax 1 last year and did well there; it was often a case of playing one match and then sitting on the bench for the next.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

“And now Sean is continuing to develop at Newcastle too; that’s great to see.”

Reiziger praised the 18-year-old’s ability while stressing the importance of building on the playing time he is receiving with the Magpies.

The 53-year-old also highlighted Steur’s involvement at the highest level at such a young age, pointing to his regular exposure in the Premier League and his role at a highly regarded club as a significant achievement.

“He’s simply a good footballer.

“And he just needs to build on the playing time he’s getting there; that will make him even stronger.

“But the fact that he’s already playing so much at the highest level in the world’s best league, for a club that’s also highly regarded there: I think that’s a real achievement for someone of his age.”

At Ajax last season, Steur made 25 first-team appearances and finished the campaign with one goal and two assists, numbers that played a part in securing his move to Newcastle.

The Magpies have suffered just one defeat in their opening five games and sit ninth ahead of their return to action on 12th October, when Coventry City will provide the next test at CBS Arena.