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Out-on-loan Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto has been hailed as a ‘good player’ by Italian scout Michele Fratini, who admits the Whites star gets to balls he thought had gone.

Fiorentina brought Gnonto in from Leeds on loan during the summer, with the Italian club holding a €15m option to sign him permanently next summer in the event he impresses.

Gnonto’s decision to leave the Elland Road side left Daniel Farke with a tear in his eye.

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The forward made his first start for La Viola in a Coppa Italia clash and marked the occasion with a 72nd-minute goal to help his side through to the next round.

The Leeds loanee is yet to start a Serie A game for Fiorentina, having made three appearances from the bench.

However, the 22-year-old played the full game in a Coppa Italia clash against Pisa, where the winger also scored and helped La Viola secure a 3-0 win.

Despite scoring a goal, the attacker has been urged to give greater ‘vertical threat’ on the pitch.

However, a former Fiorentina striker drew comparisons between the Leeds loanee and Napoli legend Lorenzo Insigne, pointing to the similarities in their styles.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Fratini praised Gnonto’s ability to reach the ball even when it appears that he is unlikely to get there, highlighting the winger’s determination and movement.

The Italian scout also described the attacker as a ‘good player’.

Speaking on Radio Firenze Viola, he said: “Gnonto always looks like he’s not going to get there, but somehow he always does.

“He’s a good player.”

Leeds will keep a close eye on how Gnonto does for any clues that Fiorentina might trigger the option to buy.

An outlay of €15m would be a substantial sum for the Serie A side, who passed up on signing Jack Harrison from Leeds permanently last summer.

For Gnonto, the move to Fiorentina has handed him his first ever opportunity to play in Serie A.