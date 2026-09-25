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Tottenham Hotspur and Romania defender Radu Dragusin has been praised by Aston Villa star Victor Lindelof, who has called him ‘a very good player’, ahead of Sweden’s Nations League clash with Romania.

Dragusin joined Tottenham from Genoa in 2024 with a strong reputation, but inconsistent displays and a serious ACL injury prevented him from establishing himself as a regular in the Spurs starting eleven.

The 24-year-old joined Fiorentina this summer on a season-long loan as he looks to secure regular first-team football, with the defender revealing that sporting director Fabio Paratico had a ‘huge impact’ on his decision to make the switch.

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The agreement includes a €17.5m obligation for Fiorentina to sign Dragusin permanently, which will be activated once he makes 22 appearances.

The Tottenham loanee has made five Serie A appearances so far for La Viola, while chipping in with one assist.

Meanwhile, Dragusin is currently with the Romania national team during the ongoing international break and is set to face Lindelof’s Sweden in a Nations League fixture.

Lindelof praised Dragusin ahead of the upcoming meeting, describing the defender as a very good player who has performed at a high level and possesses plenty of qualities.

He wished the 24-year-old well for the future, but made it clear that his support will be put aside for the match, as he wants Sweden to claim all three points.

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The Swedish centre-back also highlighted Dragusin’s defensive qualities, describing the Romanian as a strong player who knows how to defend effectively and deal with the demands of his position.

Speaking in a press conference (via Sport.ro), Lindelof said: “He is a very good player, he played at a very good level, he has many qualities.

“I wish him luck, but not tomorrow, obviously.

“We want to win the match and get the three points.

“As I said, Dragusin is a very good player, he is very strong and knows how to defend himself”.

Romania missed out on going to the World Cup in the summer and Dragusin will be desperate to make sure they are at Euro 2028.

Lindelof was at the World Cup and played in all four of Sweden’s games in the tournament.