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Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has insisted he is not looking for redemption, as his main focus is to have a good season at Anfield.

On his debut season at Anfield, Isak was limited to just 22 appearances all campaign due to several injuries, and contributed just five goals.

It was a major disappointment for Liverpool given they had splashed a whopping £125m to sign him.

This term, the Swedish forward has started the season strongly, making seven appearances across all competitions, while also making five goal contributions under Andoni Iraola.

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There is big pressure on Isak to live up to his price tag on Merseyside, with this season largely considered make or break for his Reds spell.

The Liverpool number 9 admits that he has had a good start to the new season, but stressed the campaign is still at its early stages.

He does not though believe he needs to prove a point and is instead simply aiming to perform.

Isak was quoted as saying by Swedish daily the Dagens Nyheter, when asked if he is looking for redemption: “No, so my focus has only been on having a good season, considering last year.

“It is not about any redemption, but about the usual ambitions to do well that you have as a player.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“I have had a good start now, but it’s still very early in the season.”

Liverpool spent big again in the recent summer window, with the arrival of Bradley Barcola bringing in someone who could supply Isak.

The Reds finished last term without a trophy and having gone backwards at huge speed from the team that won the Premier League title.

Keeping Isak fit will be a key consideration for Liverpool as they try to get the best of him this season.

Iraola and the Liverpool coaching staff will keep a close eye on Isak during international duty as they look for him to avoid injury.