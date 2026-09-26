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Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen has criticised Crystal Palace new boy Quinten Timber, deeming him the ‘worst Dutchman’ on the pitch following the Netherlands’ draw with Germany.

The 25-year-old made the move from Marseille to south London in the summer transfer window amid interest from Aston Villa, signing a deal with Crystal Palace that will keep him at the club until 2031.

The Dutch midfielder has made an impressive start since arriving, starting all three matches for the Premier League side, while also featuring in their Europa League and EFL Cup outings.

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On Thursday night, Germany faced the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena, with Timber handed a starting role in midfield alongside Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders.

The Crystal Palace star lasted just under an hour before being withdrawn by head coach Xavi Hernandez, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw.

Driessen criticised Timber’s performance, placing him at the bottom of his assessment of the Dutch players.

He acknowledged the energy the midfielder can bring to the side, but argued that it needs to be channelled more effectively.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

The Dutch journalist also took issue with the slow tempo in the team’s play and build-up, suggesting that their approach was too cautious and safe.

Driessen said on De Telegraaf’s Kick-off podcast (via Voetbal Primeur): “Timber was certainly the worst Dutchman.

“He can bring energy, but it has to be good energy…

“It all goes so terribly slowly.

“That build-up too, it’s so slow, and that is just something that is inherent to that team.

“They all play it safe.”

The Oranje have three more matches to play, with home and away meetings against Serbia sandwiching an away trip to Greece.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will be eager for the restart after an underwhelming opening five matches, with just one win leaving them 15th in the table.

Pierre Sage will be hoping for a change in fortunes when Nottingham Forest visit Selhurst Park on 11th October, with Palace looking to put their sluggish start behind them and find better form after the international break.