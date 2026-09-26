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Former Juventus striker Luca Toni has praised Newcastle United loan star Nick Woltemade for his quality and technique, but admitted the German frontman has yet to convince him as a centre-forward.

The 24-year-old joined the Turin club on a season-long loan for a £3.5m fee on deadline day following the arrival of Matias Fernandez-Pardo on Tyneside.

The Italian side have neither an obligation nor an option to buy the Germany international, whose contract expires next summer, although there have been informal talks over what might happen if they want to make it a permanent move.

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Woltemade has made four appearances under Luciano Spalletti, even getting on the scoresheet in their Europa League clash against NEC Nijmegen, which Juventus cruised through 5-0.

In Serie A, he is still waiting for his first start, having so far been used in a peripheral role behind Randal Kolo Muani.

Toni explained that Woltemade has yet to convince him, questioning his effectiveness in front of goal.

The 49-year-old believes finishing should remain the defining quality of a centre-forward, while acknowledging that the traditional number nine he favours is becoming increasingly rare.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

He noted that forwards who contribute heavily to the team are now more in vogue, and while he credited the Newcastle loanee with quality and technique, he made clear that he would prefer a striker who is ruthless when chances fall his way inside the box.

Toni said in an interview with Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “I’m not crazy about him because he doesn’t seem to be a threat in front of the goal, and that has to be the number one quality of a centre forward.

“The nines I like, however, are becoming fewer and fewer.

“Nowadays, those who play a lot for the team are in fashion, and from this point of view, the German is good because he has quality and technique.

“I prefer a striker who might misplace a pass, but then in the box, blasts everything he finds into the net…”

Woltemade finished last season with 15 goal involvements and matching those numbers would represent a significant return for the Serie A heavyweights.

The striker is currently on international duty with Jurgen Klopp and the Germany national team, although he was not included in the matchday squad for the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands.

With three more fixtures to come, Woltemade will be hoping to feature, allowing him to shake off any rust and give Spalletti a selection headache for the centre-forward role.