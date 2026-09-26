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Czech Republic boss Santi Denia is of the view that Wolves star Ladislav Krejci is ‘outstanding’, being the perfect role model for future generations and hailed him as a brilliant captain.

Wolves brought in the 27-year-old defender from Spanish outfit Girona in the summer of 2025 following his impressive one season with the Spanish giants, initially on loan and later made it permanent this summer as agreed in the deal.

However, Krejci did not enjoy a good debut season with the Midlands outfit, as the team suffered relegation to Championship and he was linked with a move out of the club this summer, with Real Sociedad among the interested parties.

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It was suggested that a return to La Liga to join Real Sociedad is something Krejci was in the favour of, but he remained at Molineux and has featured twice for Wolves in the Championship.

He missed Wolves’ last game against West Brom due to a calf injury and he is currently with the Czech Republic national team, but his national team assistant manager Radek Bejbl said on Tuesday that the player would be fit in a few days’ time.

The Wolves star is the captain of the Czech Republic team and new boss Denia has kept faith in him to retain the armband, which he highlighted ahead of their game against Croatia at home today.

Denia also revealed that he held a discussion where everyone agreed on Krejci to continue as a captain and he stressed that the defender is an outstanding player and a good role model for future generations.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“I make the decisions”, Denia was quoted as saying by Czech outlet Infotbal.

“I decided that Ladislav would be captain, and the others agreed.

“He is the best role model for future generations.

“He is an outstanding player, but also a brilliant captain.”

Krejci has featured 30 times for this national team and he recently captained the Czech Republic at the World Cup, where he scored a goal against South Korea.

At club level, he will be focused on helping to make Wolves’ stay in the Championship last just a single season.