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West Ham United youngster Joel Kerr has outlined his ambition to be part of the Hammers’ Under-21s set-up ‘as much as possible’ this season.

The 17-year-old joined the Hammers academy from Northern Irish side Glentoran last year, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the east London outfit.

Kerr quickly made his mark at Under-17 and Under-18 level, with his progress eventually earning him a first taste of Under-21 football as well last term.

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Kerr’s progress was rewarded in March this year when he signed his first professional contract with the Hammers, underlining West Ham’s belief in his potential.

The winger was introduced from the bench for West Ham Under-21s’ opening Premier League International Cup Group A fixture against Valencia on Wednesday evening.

Kerr wasted little time making his presence felt, scoring twice during his cameo to help the Hammers secure a 2-0 victory over the Spanish side.

He has now expressed his delight with life at West Ham, while stressing that the guidance he receives from senior players is giving him the platform to develop at a faster rate.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

The youngster also pointed to spending as much time as possible with the Under-21s this season as one of his main objectives.

Kerr told West Ham’s official website: “I’m really enjoying my football.

“It’s great to play alongside the older ones who are more experienced.

“They’re helping me improve quicker so I can get to their level.

“One of my goals for the season is to be with the U21s as much as possible.”

Whether the teenager can eventually break into the first-team picture remains to be seen, although continued development at his current level could put him in contention for senior football in the future.

For now, the extent of the opportunities Kerr receives with the Under-21s will be another important marker in his emergence.

West Ham’s senior side currently occupy second spot in the Championship table and are enjoying a six-game unbeaten run in the league.

Meanwhile, Jean-Clair Todibo, who left the London Stadium on loan during the summer window, has offered insight into his decision to join French outfit Lens.