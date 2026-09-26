Michael Regan/Getty Images

Wolves defender Ladislav Krejci has insisted he is on the right track following an admission that he was overloaded after the World Cup.

Krejci arrived at Molineux initially on loan from Spanish outfit Girona, then his move became permanent after he met all the criteria to trigger the obligation to buy clause.

Last term, the 27-year-old featured 32 times for Wolves in all competitions and also contributed to three goals, but ultimately failed to help them avoid relegation.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Krejci has made just two appearances in the Championship for Wolves so far this season, but has been able to report for Czech Republic duty.

He reported to the Czech Republic with a calf niggle, however national team assistant manager Radek Bejbi explained he would recover.

Currently, Krejci is at the Czech Republic camp for their Nations League games, and he addressed why he missed the last Wolves match before the international break.

The Czech defender also explained he was overloaded after the World Cup, but he is feeling good and stressed that he is on the right track now.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Krejci was quoted as saying by Idens.cz: “I had minor health complications and I missed the last match for the club.

“When I jumped into it after the break after the World Cup, I was overloaded.

“But I’m on the right track now, I feel good.”

The Czech Republic are in a tough Group C in the Nations League, as it contains the likes of England, Croatia and Spain, who were finalists in the last tournament.

Croatia will be the first test for the Czech Republic tonight and it remains to be seen whether Krejci will be included in the matchday squad.

Wolves manager Cesar Peixoto will want Krejci to return to the club fully fit, as the Old Gold look to make a push to gain promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking.