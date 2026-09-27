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Leeds United centre-back Tarik Muharemovic has revealed that Italy legends Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini helped him a lot at Juventus.

The Whites signed towering centre-back Muharemovic from Sassuolo in the summer and the Bosnian has quickly managed to establish himself in the starting lineup.

He was dubbed a ‘colossus’ by presenter Adrian Durham following Leeds’ win over Newcastle United andformer Whites star Lucas Radebe praised the player for his composure.

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The 23-year-old Bosnian centre-back spent three years within the Juventus academy system before moving to Sassuolo in 2024 and the Old Lady pocketed 50 per cent of the transfer fee from the move to Leeds.

During his time at Juventus, the Leeds star did not make an appearance for the senior team, but came into contact with legendary pair Bonucci and Chiellini and revealed that the defensive duo helped him a lot with development.

Muharemovic made 32 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo and he is of the view that Italy is the best place to develop the tactical side of the game.

“I spent five years in Italy, so we all know that it is a country specialised in tactics and defensive play”, Muharemovic told Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marizio.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“When it comes to the tactical side of the game, it is the best place to develop.

“Defensively, I learned an incredible amount during my years at Juventus and Sassuolo.

“I was lucky enough to meet players who helped me a lot, Bonucci and Chiellini above all.”

The Bosnian international has featured in every single Premier League game for the Yorkshire giants this season and he helped them keep a clean sheet in their draw against Crystal Palace on their last outing.

Leeds are currently fifth in the Premier League table, nine points from five games and following the Palace game, Muharemovic admitted that he is loving life at Elland Road.

Whites boss Daniel Farke will now be crossing his fingers for Muharemovic to return from international duty without injury.