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Besiktas have not ruled out going back for Nicolas Raskin in the winter transfer window, but Rangers’ demands will be ‘the decisive factor’ to whether they decide to do so.

Raskin arrived at Ibrox from Belgian outfit Standard Liege in 2023 and has continued his development at Ibrox, becoming arguably Rangers’ top midfielder.

He was largely expected to leave Rangers in the summer, but ended up staying put.

Besiktas made a serious effort to sign Raskin before the transfer window closed, however a move did not get off the ground, with the Turkish side feeling the Gers wanted an ‘above normal’ price to let him go.

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Recently, Raskin also said he was ‘mentally ready to leave’ Rangers, but after the move to Besiktas collapsed, he is focused on doing his best for the Gers.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Besiktas are looking at rekindling their interest in Raskin as manager Vincenzo Italiano wants midfield reinforcements.

It has been suggested that Besiktas are not impressed by the performances of midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and could let him leave the club for the right offer.

For a swoop for Raskin though, Rangers’ stance in terms of the transfer fee will be ‘the decisive factor’ in whether or not Besiktas do pull the trigger on a fresh bid.

Ex-SPL star Oh Hyeon-gyu Vaclav Cerny Ridvan Yilmaz Former Scottish Premiership players at Besiktas

This term, Raskin has made nine appearances in all competitions and manager Derek McInnes has praised his performances in the middle of the park.

Currently, the 25-year-old is away on international duty with Belgium for their Nations League fixtures and featured in the starting eleven in their match against Italy.

Belgium are in a tough Group A in the Nations League, which contains France, Italy and Turkey.

Rangers will be aware that when the January transfer window opens, Raskin will be into the final 18 months of his contract at Ibrox, which could make a sale more favourable.

Much will depend on where McInnes’ side are in terms of their Scottish Premiership title push and whether they can identify a replacement.