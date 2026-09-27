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Newcastle United new boy Sean Steur has admitted that the whole Premier League experience brings it home that he is playing at a higher level than the Dutch Eredivisie.

The 18-year-old broke into Ajax’s senior side during the 2024/25 campaign before establishing himself more regularly in Amsterdam last season.

Ajax were keen to keep Steur at the club, a stance backed by his team-mates, who wanted Steur to stay with De Godenzonen, but Newcastle convinced the midfielder on a move and paid a fee in the region of €25m to the Dutch giants to secure his signature.

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Steur has featured five times in the Premier League so far, starting three games and the midfielder is happy with the way his career has progressed so far, leading him to St James’ Park.

The 18-year-old has now found out the differences between the Premier League and the Eredivisie as he settles into English football.

Steur highlighted that he feels motivated when supporters are loud and added that he heard about the Magpies’ faithful before joining the club, but to be able to experience them at St James’ Park is special for him.

The midfielder feels the whole Premier League experience brings home the different level.

When asked whether the Premier League is difficult, Steur told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “Yes, of course, the Premier League is a different level altogether.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

“But I really enjoy it, especially the way the matches are experienced by the fans, with everything that comes with it.

“It just gives you the feeling that you are really playing at the highest level.

“It also gives you a lot of motivation when the fans make so much noise.

“Every match is basically incredible.

“I prefer playing at home, in our own stadium.

“It is a really special feeling.

“I had heard a lot about it, but experiencing it yourself is something completely different.

“It is just really, really special.”

Steur has not yet managed to last the full 90 minutes for Newcastle and it is something he has admitted he is working on.

With Steur having been considered to be a top talent at Ajax, Newcastle are thought to have landed something of a coup by snapping him up.

Given his age though, Magpies boss Matthias Jaissle will be keen to treat Steur carefully though, being well aware of the intensity and demands of the Premier League across a lengthy campaign.