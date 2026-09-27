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Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri has started to ‘put down roots’ in Turin as he bids to make sure he does everything possible to shine in his loan spell at Torino.

Perri arrived at Elland Road from French outfit Lyon in the summer of 2025 and put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the club, being seen as the long-term number 1.

Losing his spot to Karl Darlow was not part of the plan, while the arrival of James Trafford clearly signalled a bleak future for Perri if he stayed put.

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Perri eventually completed a loan move to Torino, which includes an option for the Italian side to buy set at €14m.

However, the Brazilian shot-stopper has shown lapses of concentration between the sticks since joining Torino, which have left former Torino goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino unimpressed.

Perri is under the microscope, with the jury still very much out on whether he will do enough to cause Torino to want to sign him permanently.

The shot-stopper is leaving no stone unturned to put himself in a good spot and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, has started to ‘put down roots in Turin’.

Game Competition Udinese (H) Serie A Parma (A) Serie A Monza (H) Serie A Torino’s next three games

The Leeds shot-stopper has now found a home in the foothills of the city, while he has ‘begun studying Italian’.

Torino boss Ignazio Abate has hit back at criticism aimed at Perri and now it is on the shoulders of the Leeds United loanee to deliver results.

Perri has started the campaign as Torino’s first-choice goalkeeper and made four appearances in all competitions so far, but he is yet to keep a clean sheet.

Torino are currently 14th in Serie A, having won just one of their last five league matches and have also been knocked out of the Coppa Italia.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have started the season strongly with Trafford as the first-choice keeper, and the Whites also have Michael Zetterer, whom they signed from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer.

Leeds will be keeping an eye on Perri’s performances at Torino, as his move could become permanent, which would be a significant financial benefit for the club heading into next summer’s window.