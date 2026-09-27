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Leeds United starlet Callum Mills wants to continue his momentum following an EFL Trophy hat-trick and stressed that the game against Barnsley will help the young Whites get used to senior football.

The Whites secured a 4-3 win over League One side Barnsley in the EFL Trophy last week and Mills took home the match ball after a brilliant hat-trick.

Forward Josh McDonald also found the back of the net during the first-half, which helped Scott Gardner’s side see out the game despite a late comeback attempt by Barnsley.

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The 18-year-old explained that it was a great feeling to score a hat-trick after he missed a chance earlier in the match, and feels scoring in the EFL Trophy will help him going forward.

Mills said on Leeds United’s official website: “A great feeling. Three goals and getting my name out there, especially in a competition like this, it is good.

“I hadn’t scored this season so it is a good way to start it off and hopefully keep going.

“I should have had that one [earlier] but I made up for it with three!”

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Mills also insisted that the match against Barnsley was on a different level physically than the games at Under-21 level, and it will help the Leeds talents to get used to senior football.

“It was a lot more physical, the game, compared to what we are used to in the Under-21s, but it is good to play these games so you are used to proper men’s football.

“We just need to keep going and not get complacent against teams.”

Mills has made three appearances so far, featuring in the Premier League 2, the National League Cup and now in the EFL Trophy.

The 18-year-old midfielder will want to continue the momentum going into the next game to continue to get more senior competition experience under his belt.

Senior team competitions have been valued by Leeds talents in recent seasons, with one starlet stressing the National League Cup brought out the ‘street mentality’ in the players.