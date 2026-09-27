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Former defender Richard Foster believes that Eddie Howe will not want the stress of the Celtic job once he decides to return to management, with a Premier League post more likely.

There are big questions being posed about the next Celtic manager despite Martin O’Neill having the job until the end of the campaign.

Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League, then also exiting the Scottish League Cup, while their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership has been cut to just two points.

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As a result, there have been suggestions O’Neill could well go soon and not see out his deal at Celtic Park.

O’Neill has been backed by the Celtic board, but that has not stopped fans speculating about who might be the next manager if the experienced boss does go.

Former Newcastle United boss Howe came close to taking the Celtic post before Ange Postecoglou, but backed out of it.

The 48-year-old is now without a job after leaving the Magpies in the summer and is available to take up a new role.

Club Years Bournemouth 2008-2011 Burnley 2011-2012 Bournemouth 2012-2020 Newcastle United 2021-2026 Eddie Howe’s managerial career

However, Foster does not believe that the Celtic job would be one that Howe would want to jump into as his next post.

“I think Eddie Howe, two things: one, you are taking a break from football because of the stress and stuff like that. I get it”, Foster said on the Go Radio Football Show (26:19).

“Your first job back you don’t want to be the manager of Celtic.

“Let’s be honest, it is going to be double the stress you would get at most clubs down in England.”

Foster is also of the opinion that Howe will have more lucrative opportunities down south in the Premier League and that is likely going to be the route he takes when he returns to the game.

“Also, I think there will be casualties in the English Premier League.

“And with Eddie Howe out of work, brilliant job that he has done at several different clubs, I think the English Premier League would be too big a lure for him to come up to Scotland to be honest.”

Howe admitted that he did find the Celtic job appealing, while underlining he felt he had to turn it down because he could not get his backroom staff together.

A number of Celtic players had been told that Howe would be taking charge, while at the time Simon Jordan claimed that Howe should have bitten the Bhoys’ hand off for the job.