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Torino midfielder Gvidas Gineitis has admitted that playing for Celtic would be a wonderful experience, but he is fully focused on Toro for now.

In the summer transfer window, Celtic saw the departures of Arne Engels to West Ham United and Reo Hatate to Burnley, and were looking to bring in quality midfielders to Parkhead.

Mika Baur did arrive, but Celtic never abandoned their interest in Gineitis.

The Bhoys wanted to add Gineitis to the engine room to provide more options to manager Martin O’Neill and made multiple bids, though failed with them.

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O’Neill’s side were still working on a deal to sign Gineitis during the final stretch of the window, but ultimately Torino were able to keep hold of the midfielder.

Now, Gineitis has admitted that playing for Celtic would be a brilliant experience, as it would be a great opportunity to put his abilities to the test due to the club’s stature.

With the transfer window closed until January, the Lithuania international insists his focus is on Torino, where he is happy, but if a bid does come in which the Italians find acceptable then he will look at it.

Gineitis told Lithuanian outlet 15 Min (via Tutto Mercato Web): “I’m happy at Torino, I’m focused on my team.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

“But whether you like it or not, you keep thinking about it in the transfer market. You know something could happen, there could be some movement.

“Playing for Celtic would be an interesting, wonderful experience. Also because testing yourself at a club like that would be truly stimulating.

“But for now, as I said, I’m at Torino and I’m thinking about Torino.

“Then, if they wanted to sell me and another club wanted to buy me, I’d have to evaluate the potential offer and see how much they’d offer me.”

This term, Gineitis has made six appearances in all competitions for Torino and also chipped in with an assist during the process.

Gineitis’ current contract with Torino runs until 2029 and it also contains an option for a further year, which could extend his stay at the club.

Celtic also landed young midfield prospect Joel van den Berg from PSV Eindhoven, but could still rekindle their interest in Gineitis in the new year.