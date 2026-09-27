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Former defender Hans Kraay Jr has insisted that in-form Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey has become a ‘modern version of himself in England’.

Brobbey came through Ajax’s youth ranks before briefly joining Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, returning to Amsterdam in 2022 and leaving again three years later for Sunderland.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris admitted that the Dutchman is a ‘pure striker’ who provides ‘a different profile’ to the attacking department.

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The 24-year-old striker established himself as an important attacking player for Sunderland as he scored seven goals and provided one assist in 31 Premier League appearances last season.

Serie A outfit Como were ‘considering contacting’ the Black Cats over a surprise move for the attacker before the summer window closed, but nothing concrete came of it.

This Premier League season, Brobbey has made five Premier League appearances so far and scored a hat-trick in his previous game against Manchester City, winning real praise.

One of his former team-mates admitted that he was proud to see the Sunderland star score a hat-trick, while revealing that he remains in contact with the striker.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Kraay Jr highlighted the Netherlands’ limited options in attack, pointing out that in-form striker Wout Weghorst was not selected in the ongoing international break despite his current form.

The analyst also praised Brobbey’s form, while noting that Donyell Malen has been performing well at Roma, but is currently injured, and suggesting that Brobbey has developed into a ‘modern version of himself in England’.

Speaking to Dutch programme Pauw & De Wit (via Voetbal Primeur), he said: “Things are moving very fast.

“We don’t have that many good strikers. Weghorst, who is in form, wasn’t selected.

“Then we have Memphis, the all-time top scorer, who wasn’t selected by Xavi.

“Malen is in top form at AS Roma, but is injured.

“Brian Brobbey is in excellent form.

“He has become a modern version of himself in England.”

With the ongoing international break, Brobbey is with the Netherlands national team camp for the Nations League fixtures, where he will want to make a good impression on new boss Xavi.

Le Bris will keep his fingers crossed that the striker returns to the Stadium of Light without picking up an injury.

Meanwhile, Sunderland’s decision to let Dan Neil leave on a free transfer has left a former attacker baffled.