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Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has admitted time away from N17 is a nice change after tough weeks with Spurs in the Premier League.

Spurs endured a disastrous season last term and avoided relegation to the Championship by the skin of their teeth after the appointment of manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Tottenham spared no expense in the summer window as De Zerbi remodelled the side and Van de Ven has praised the new arrivals.

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Tottenham did see club captain Cristian Romero join Atletico Madrid in the summer, but signed Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke and Tosin Adarabioyo to bolster their backline.

However, the Lilywhites have started the season in disastrous fashion, as they are yet to win a match and are at rock bottom in the Premier League with a goal difference of minus six.

Now Van de Ven is with the Netherlands squad for the Nations League as he takes a break from Tottenham.

It is a change of scenery that the defender finds very welcome, noting he has had tough weeks in N17 of late.

The 25-year-old insisted the start of the season is not what Tottenham expected and football is fun when the team are winning, as that is what everyone trains for week in and week out.

PL-based star Bart Verbruggen Robin Roefs Jorrel Hato Virgil van Dijk Jan Paul van Hecke Micky van de Ven Jurrien Timber Ryan Gravenberch Quinten Timber Cody Gakpo Joshua Zirkzee PL-based players in Netherlands squad

Van de Ven was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur: “Football is of course most fun when you win, because that is what you train for every week.

“It is nice to get away for a bit, because these have been tough weeks.

“You want the season to start differently.”

During the summer, Liverpool showed interest in bringing Van de Ven to Anfield, but the move never materialised, and he remained at Tottenham, ultimately penning a fresh contract.

This season, the Dutch defender was named the club captain and has made five appearances in all competitions so far for Spurs.

The Netherlands are in Group B, which features Germany, Greece and Serbia.

Once he returns to N17, a trip to the Theatre of Dreams awaits him, as Tottenham will lock horns with Manchester United on 10th October.