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Former Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy has been focused on securing a managerial opportunity in Europe, amid the MLS job at LAFC coming up.

The French tactician arrived at Parkhead last December with ambitions of making his mark, but it turned into a nightmare spell that he would not wish to remember.

Nancy’s time in Glasgow lasted just eight games, during which he managed only two victories before being dismissed in January, subsequently being handed the unwanted distinction of having the shortest managerial reign in the club’s history.

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During his time at Parkhead, there was also criticism aimed at the Celtic board, with questions raised over their responsibility for the Frenchman’s poor results.

Following his departure from the Bhoys, Nancy was linked with various clubs during the summer window, although he has remained without a job since leaving Celtic.

American journalist Tom Bogert revealed that Nancy has attracted interest from several MLS clubs this year, but the Frenchman has so far remained intent on pursuing opportunities in Europe.

With the LAFC role now available, Nancy has been suggested in some quarters as an option, however there has been no indication the former Celtic boss has changed his desire about where to manage next.

Manager Time at Club Martin O'Neill January 2026 – present Wilfried Nancy December 2025 – January 2026 Brendan Rodgers June 2023 – October 2025 Ange Postecoglou June 2021 – June 2023 Neil Lennon February 2019 – February 2021 Last five permanent Celtic managers

Bogart wrote on X about the LAFC job and Nancy: “For what it’s worth, numerous MLS clubs have called Wilfried Nancy this year and the answer has been he wanted to focus on Europe.

“Who knows if that changed after a summer with no job and the opportunity of LAFC… but that has been the direct feedback.”

Before taking charge of Celtic, Nancy built his managerial reputation in MLS with CF Montreal and Columbus Crew, meaning a return to the league could be a realistic prospect.

Whether Nancy and LAFC ultimately enter into discussions remains to be seen, with the role potentially offering him an opportunity to put his difficult Celtic spell firmly behind him.

It would though mean Nancy turning away from managing in Europe.

Meanwhile, Martin O’Neill has come under scrutiny over the Bhoys’ recent run of results, with pressure continuing to build around Celtic boss.

Former defender Richard Foster, however, recently stressed that Eddie Howe would not want the pressure of the Celtic job once he decides to return to management.