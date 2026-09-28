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Rochdale boss Ian Watson hailed Derby County loanee Dajaune Brown for his goal against Fleetwood Town, dubbing it ‘beautiful’ and suggesting his recent displays will give the attacker a confidence boost.

The 20-year-old came through the Rams’ academy set-up before gaining valuable senior experience on loan with National League outfit Gateshead and League Two side Port Vale as part of his development.

Port Vale boss Darren Moore previously expressed his delight with Brown’s performances during the striker’s loan spell at Vale Park last season.

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Brown returned to Pride Park this summer before heading out on loan once again, with Rochdale securing his services for the season.

The Englishman has enjoyed a prominent role at Spotland so far, accumulating 689 minutes across nine appearances for the Dale.

Brown has already had a hand in four goals for Rochdale, with half of that tally coming in Saturday’s League Two clash with Fleetwood Town.

Watson praised Brown for his goal against Fleetwood Town, while also pointing to several other promising attacking openings Rochdale created during the contest, including one presented to the Derby loanee as well.

Out on loan Loan at Kenzo Goudmijn Grasshopper Owen Eames Falkirk Dajaune Brown Rochdale Cruz Allen Halifax Town Derby County out on loan stars

The Rochdale boss also highlighted the significance of Brown’s recent form, which will provide the striker with encouragement.

Watson said on Rochdale’s official channel (2:30): “Yes, beautiful goal [by Brown].

“We had loads of beautiful moments, to be fair; there was a couple where I thought we maybe could have got the final action, but the ball seemed to go a different way.

“But I thought we had a few moments like that where we built through and we ended up with a like a really good moment for Dajaune as well.

“That’s two and two for him.

“So, [the goals] gives him a lot of confidence.”

Rochdale currently occupy 16th place in the League Two table, with Brown hoping to build on his recent momentum and help the Dale climb further up the standings.

Another Derby loanee, Owen Eames, has also made a promising start to life with Falkirk, with boss John McGlynn already holding the youngster in high regard.

However, Rams academy manager Jamie Smith has stressed that Eames’ next challenge is to maintain his current trajectory in Scotland.