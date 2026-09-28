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Juventus have been told they have made their ‘biggest mistake’ in years by losing out to Leeds United for centre-back Tarik Muharemovic.

Muharemovic completed a €34m transfer from Sassuolo to Leeds in July, with Juventus pocketing 50 per cent of the fee due to a sell-on clause.

Juventus did consider re-signing Muharemovic and could have done so for vastly less than the amount Leeds paid due to the sell-on.

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The Bosnian has made a positive impression on a Leeds legend, who has highlighted the centre-back’s composure on the ball and suggested his performances have justified the price tag.

Muharemovic has also earned praise for his character, with another former Leeds player describing him as a ‘nice lad’ who reflects the type of player the Whites want to bring in.

With every good performance for Leeds, there are questions over whether Juventus should have signed Muharemovic and Bosnian journalist Haris Mrkonja believes in not doing so, the Bianconeri made a massive error.

Mrkonja is now sure there is ample evidence to suggest Juventus should have moved to bring the Bosnian defender back to Turin.

Centre-back option Tarik Muharemovic Joe Rodon Ethan Ampadu Jaka Bijol Nico Elvedi James Justin Leeds United’s centre-back options

He feels at Sassuolo, Muharemovic showed his quality consistently, while he is now demonstrating that again at Leeds.

Asked about Juventus not signing Muharemovic, he told Italian outlet Tutto Juve: “I think it was the biggest mistake in recent years, and now there’s even empirical evidence to support this theory.

“It’s no longer just a matter of talking about a young defender’s potential: what Muharemovic has demonstrated, first with Sassuolo and now with Leeds, indicates that he has the qualities to compete at the highest level.

“At Sassuolo, he had the opportunity to play consistently, mature, and translate that talent into concrete performances.

“The move to Leeds represented a further step up, and there too, he’s proving he can handle a more intense, physical, and competitive style of football.

“In other words, every time the challenge has increased, Muharemovic has responded on the pitch.”

The defender has quickly made Leeds fans forget about Pascal Struijk, who was sold to Brighton in the summer.

Juventus confirmed they registered a ‘positive financial impact’ following the Whites’ signing of the Bosnian defender, but only time will tell whether they come to regret not pushing to bring Muharemovic to Turin.

Leeds are set to face Premier League champions Arsenal following the international break, with boss Daniel Farke likely to rely on Muharemovic to help them challenge the Gunners.