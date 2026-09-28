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Besiktas continue to hold an interest in Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock, who it is suggested is ‘warmly inclined’ towards joining the Super Lig outfit.

The Magpies have had a decent start to the new campaign, starting their season with a 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently 20th.

Leeds United, though, battered them 4-1 but they were able to go into the international break with a 2-1 win over Hull City to show signs of that being a blip.

Newcastle lost some of their key players in the summer window, including the likes of Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

Willock has largely stepped up under Jaissle and shown signs that he can be a big player for Newcastle this term.

The midfielder has already scored three goals in seven games across all competitions so far, starting three of them.

Super Lig giants Besiktas wanted to sign the recently turned 27-year-old in the summer window, but the Premier League side did not let him go even though it seemed a move was on the cards.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Black Eagles supremo Serdal Adali claimed that Newcastle decided to block his departure after Willock scored in the Liverpool clash.

Besiktas, though, have not given up on signing the former Arsenal star, as they are plotting a January move to acquire him next season on a pre-contractual agreement.

Should a pre-contract be agreed, Besiktas could then even potentially approach Newcastle to try to get hold of Willock in the winter window.

They have encouragement in the chase of the 27-year-old as well, as the midfielder is ‘warmly inclined’ towards joining the Black Eagles, according to Turkish daily Aksam (via Futbol Arena).

The ex-Gunners midfielder is in his final year of his six-year deal, but if he is able to perform consistently, Newcastle may consider giving him a new deal.

The Newcastle man is not the only midfielder on their radar, though, as Rangers star Nicolas Raskin is a top target.

If Besiktas do succeed in signing Raskin, it remains to be seen if that would have an effect on their interest in Willock.