Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Roberto De Zerbi took charge of Spurs at the end of March, replacing Igor Tudor at the helm, with the Lilywhites still searching for their first Premier League win of the calendar year.

As the third manager to take charge of Tottenham last season, the Italian tactician quickly steadied the ship, delivering a win within three games and overseeing a run of five unbeaten in seven matches to secure their top-flight status.

A major summer rebuild followed, with more than £300m spent as De Zerbi received strong backing to bring in the recruits needed to execute his tactical vision for the new campaign. Yet five games into the season, Spurs are once again searching for a Premier League victory.

The international break has arrived as a welcome pause for the north London side and, while their performances have visibly improved and they no longer look as directionless as they did last season, there remains plenty to address. Their first league goal did not arrive until matchday five, underlining that even with the progress made under De Zerbi, there is still a missing piece to be found.

Inside Futbol take a look at the changes De Zerbi has brought to Spurs while highlighting the one area that must be addressed when the Premier League returns.

1. Clear Style Built On Possession Under De Zerbi

This season, De Zerbi has shaped the London side around a double pivot in midfield, with a roaming attacking midfielder operating ahead of them, sticking firmly to the shape across all five league outings.

With the midfield three rotating in possession, the full-backs have been handed greater freedom, adjusting their positioning according to where the ball moves while also helping initiate the press when possession is surrendered.

Tottenham have made possession a cornerstone of De Zerbi’s approach, ranking third in the league with an average of 60.6 per cent, up from 49.9 per cent before his arrival. That dominance has also fuelled plenty of activity on the ball, with Spurs leading the league for total take-ons, total carries and progressive carries, although that control has yet to consistently translate into a telling final-third threat when it matters most.

2. De Zerbi Has Given Tottenham More Physical Edge

In true De Zerbi fashion, with former Brighton star Jan Paul van Hecke alongside Micky van de Ven in the heart of the defence, the manager has demanded greater physicality, particularly with Spurs deliberately inviting opponents to press them, a key feature of their build-up.

In the summer, the midfield was also strengthened by the arrivals of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United and Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United, with both players bringing a strong physical presence to the middle of the pitch. De Zerbi has started the Italian in every game, while the Portuguese has featured in the starting lineup three times so far. Together, the new arrivals have added another edge to Spurs’ intensity in midfield.

While there has been a clear step up from last season, one issue that still needs ironing out is the drop in intensity during matches, something De Zerbi addressed after the recent defeat to Aston Villa when he labelled his side ‘inconsistent’. The international break should give the Spurs boss valuable time to fine-tune their physical condition and ensure the problem becomes a thing of the past.

3. Changing Role Of Tottenham’s Centre-Backs

De Zerbi brought Van Hecke in from Brighton for his physical strength and ability to distribute from the back, and has used him for every minute of the Premier League campaign so far. Five matches in, the Netherlands international ranks first in the league for long passes and interceptions.

The former statistic underlines the shift in Tottenham’s approach, with greater emphasis on the defenders finding the next line as the Dutch pairing are encouraged to play through the first wave of pressure from deep..

That assertive role for the centre-backs helps Spurs create numerical advantages in the build-up, something that has been evident on the pitch. The missing piece, however, has been the decisive pass to turn that control into clear chances. Whether that comes down to personnel or decision-making is up for question, but with the pressure for goals and wins growing, Spurs will need to find the answer soon.

4. Changing Role Of Tottenham’s Centre-Forwards

So far, Richarlison, Omar Marmoush and Dominic Solanke have all operated through the middle under De Zerbi, with the demands differing from those of a conventional number nine, as they are expected to contribute more to the build-up rather than simply stay high up the pitch.

That fluidity creates a dilemma for opposition defenders, who must decide whether to follow the striker and leave space for runners or hold their position and allow him to drop deep to receive the ball.

Dominic Solanke has been the clearest example of the tactic, and while Spurs have yet to make it click consistently, it offers another route to unlocking defences. The Lilywhites have scored just one goal from open play so far, albeit with Solanke off the pitch, while the other came from a set piece. If Spurs can marry that movement with greater cutting edge, it could become a key part of De Zerbi’s attacking blueprint.

But Spurs Urgently Need More Cutting Edge

The obvious missing piece: clinicality. That can only come with a steady supply of chances in the final third, something De Zerbi has been critical of, stressing that better decisions are needed to get the ball into dangerous areas.

Spurs have averaged 14.2 shots per game, but just 2.2 big chances, highlighting the gulf between their attacking activity and genuine threat. For all their movement and possession, the attack has so far lacked a decisive edge.

Ultimately, that is where the issue lies. The midfield has shown they can progress the ball effectively, while the defence has demonstrated their ability to keep clean sheets, as seen in the goalless draws against Nottingham Forest and Everton. The final piece of the puzzle remains in the attacking third.

The summer brought plenty of new faces, with a revamped attack featuring Omar Marmoush, Savio and Mikhailo Mudryk, alongside returning players such as Mohamed Kudus and Dominic Solanke. Whether it is rustiness or simply the process of building new connections, Spurs need that attacking unit to click sooner rather than later.