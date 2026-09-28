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Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto has done his hopes of starting Fiorentina’s next competitive game no harm at all by scoring and assisting in a massive 9-0 friendly win over minnows Signa.

Gnonto saw his playing time reduced to just 867 minutes at Leeds last season as he fell down the pecking order under Daniel Farke, with the arrival and subsequent fine form of Noah Okafor doing him no favours.

The Italian winger joined Fiorentina on loan in September with an option to buy included in the deal, with his exit leaving Farke with a tear in his eye due to how popular Gnonto is in the Elland Road dressing room.

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Gnonto still faces needing to impress to cement a spot in the Fiorentina side on a regular basis.

Italian winger made his first start for Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia, finding the net in the 72nd minute as La Viola secured their place in the next round.

His opportunities in Serie A have so far been limited to three substitute appearances, with the Leeds loanee yet to start a league game for the Italian side.

The 22-year-old has an opportunity to impress boss Paolo Vanoli over the international break and he has made a good start to that.

La Viola were in friendly action at the weekend, where he scored a goal and provided an assist, helping his team secure a massive 9-0 win over lower league side Signa.

The friendly game was played over three 30-minute halves at the Viola sports centre as Fiorentina looked for minutes in the legs of their players.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Gnonto’s performance in the friendly will give him a confidence boost and could also help him move up the pecking order at Fiorentina.

The winger was recently urged to give a greater ‘vertical threat’ on the pitch for La Viola.

A former Fiorentina striker has already likened the Leeds loanee to Napoli legend Lorenzo Insigne, highlighting similarities in their playing styles.

Gnonto was also hailed as a ‘good player’ by an Italian scout, who admitted that the attacker gets to the balls he thought had gone.

Fiorentina are due to take on Genoa in Serie A on 10th October and Gnonto will be looking for the vote to start in that game.