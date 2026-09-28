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Rangers striker Josh Gentles has insisted that he is keen to get more game time at Scottish League One side Airdrieonians, while noting he joined the club a little later.

Gentles has progressed through the Rangers youth system and has made eleven appearances for the Gers Under-19 side so far, but he is yet to make his senior debut.

Last term, the 18-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Raith Rovers, then moved to Alloa Athletic for the second half of the campaign.

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This term, the Welsh forward is on a season-long co-operative loan at Airdrieonians, meaning he can feature for Airdrieonians’ senior side as well as Rangers’ youth teams.

Recently, Gentles helped Airdrieonians secure a 2-1 win over Peterhead, and also registered his first goal involvement for the club.

The Rangers youngster endured a difficult campaign last term due to injuries, but now he feels he is back to full fitness and is as good as he was prior to the injuries.

The 18-year-old is keen to get more game time at Airdrieonians and is ready to give one hundred per cent whether he starts or comes on as a substitute.

He admits that, having joined on 29th August, he did link up with the squad later in the summer.

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Gentles said on Rangers’ official site: “I’m starting to get back to feeling fully good again after my injury last season.

“Of course, I’ve been back fit for a while, but my touch and sharpness with the ball hasn’t been fully back.

“Now I feel that I’m fully there and back to as good as I was.

“Airdrieonians? I’ve really enjoyed it.

“I’m still trying to get in the team as it’s a settled team and I went in a bit later.

“I did well when I came on last Saturday, and I’ll give it my all whether I start or I’m called upon from the bench.”

In the ongoing campaign, Gentles has made four appearances for Airdrieonians in Scottish League One, though he came off the bench during the later stages in all four games.

The Wales Under-19 striker has also featured four times for the Rangers Under-19 side in the Challenge Cup and has made two goal contributions.

Airdrieonians crushed Berwick Rangers 7-1 in the Scottish Challenge Cup on Saturday.