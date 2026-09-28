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Newcastle United loan star Odysseas Vlachodimos has been praised for providing Sevilla with a ‘sense of security’ despite yet reaching the sublime level he reached last season.

The Greece international spent last season on loan with Sevilla after struggling to establish himself in the Newcastle United squad following his arrival on Tyneside in 2024.

Having previously featured for Benfica, Stuttgart and Panathinaikos, the 32-year-old brought a wealth of experience to the table, with Los Rojiblancos willing to give him the opportunity to revive his fortunes.

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The loan spell proved a success, with Vlachodimos even being dubbed the signing of the season, before finishing with 33 league appearances and five clean sheets, prompting the Andalusian side to pursue another deal over the summer.

That ultimately led to a loan return to Sevilla for the current season, where he has established himself as a mainstay under Luis Garcia.

This season, Vlachodimos is one of four players in the squad to have played every minute of Sevilla’s seven La Liga matches, completing 630 minutes on the pitch.

According to Spanish daily AS, the 32-year-old goalkeeper has brought a ‘sense of security’ to the side without yet reaching the sublime level he reached last season.

Out on loan Nick Woltemade Alex Murphy Harrison Ashby Antonio Cordero Odysseas Vlachodimos Newcastle United out-on-loan stars

The Greek veteran has already recorded two clean sheets for Luis Garcia’s side and has spoken highly of the togetherness within the squad, describing Sevilla as ‘a family’ and highlighting their strong work on the training pitch.

His contributions have helped the Andalusian club climb to fifth place with 13 points, marking their best start to a season in five years.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, sit ninth in the table with Lukas Hornicek as their trusted man between the posts, having arrived in the summer and kept one clean sheet across five outings.

Vlachodimos remains under contract until 2028, meaning next summer could prove a crucial juncture in determining his future and whether his long-term path ultimately leads back to St James’ Park.