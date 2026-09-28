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Leeds United are now looking every bit an established Premier League side as they tackle their second campaign back in the top flight. The Whites may view the international break pause as poorly timed, particularly with their momentum building and an impressive record of just five Premier League defeats throughout the 2026 calendar year.

Twenty-one players will be away from Elland Road over the next three weeks, leaving Daniel Farke with a depleted squad to work with in training. That could, however, open the door for some youngsters to join first-team training. Alongside the established additions is a promising crop at Thorp Arch, and Farke will have taken note of their latest showing.

Recently, Leeds Under-21s edged Barnsley 4-3 to claim all three points in the EFL Trophy and move top of Northern Group G. Several youngsters stepped up against the League One side, with Callum Mills the standout after becoming the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the competition.

Thorp Arch is no stranger to producing talent, with Tottenham Hotspur’s Archie Gray the latest example after recently becoming the youngest player to captain the side in the Premier League. Pascal Struijk, Lewis Cook and Jack Clarke are also currently in the Premier League, further highlighting Leeds’ ability to nurture top-flight talent.

Inside Futbol take a look at five Leeds talents with limited first-team experience who could be ready to establish themselves in the senior squad.

1. Harry Gray – (on loan at Sheffield Wednesday)

The 17-year-old has embarked on his second loan spell away from Leeds, having spent the second half of last season with Rotherham United before joining Sheffield Wednesday this term. Gray has made six appearances, but concussion-related issues have limited his minutes and he is still searching for his first goal.

The teenager has already shown a keen eye for goal, finding the net 23 times in 34 appearances for the Whites’ Under-21s and Under-18s, and will be eager to bring that scoring touch after being dubbed a ‘big threat’ by the Owls’ sporting director upon his arrival.

Gray’s call-up to the England Under-19s means he will miss the clash against Sunderland Under-21s, but a strong showing in the Three Lions shirt could help him force his way back into the starting lineup at Hillsborough.

Farke has already handed him a first-team debut, with the forward making a brief Championship cameo, but he will be aiming for more.

2. Jayden Lienou

The 18-year-old has already caught Farke’s eye, with the Leeds left-back earning a place on the bench for senior clashes with Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton last season. His progress has now been rewarded with a contract extension until 2029, just a year after arriving from Manchester City, although he is still waiting for his first-team debut.

Wales are also aware of his potential, with Lienou earning a senior call-up in May and now once again joining Ethan Ampadu and Dan James as he looks to push on at international level.

Last season, Lienou showcased his impressive passing range and composure in possession across 27 appearances for the Under-21s and Under-18s, and if he continues along the same path, a first-team debut may not be far away.

3. Freddie Lane

On the other flank, right-back Lane has made a blistering start to the season after returning from pre-season in North America, where he trained with the first team. The 18-year-old wing-back has already registered three goals and an assist in six games, including a brace against Solihull Moors in the National League Cup, after which he highlighted the value of his time with the senior squad.

Lane is yet to make his senior debut, but another strong run of form under Scott Gardner with the youth team could help him force his way into Farke’s plans.

His versatility further forward as a wing-back makes him an option worth considering, particularly given his suitability to Farke’s preferred three-at-the-back system.

4. Sam Chambers – (on loan at Northampton Town)

The right-footed Scottish starlet, capable of dictating the midfield and finding the net, has joined Northampton Town on loan for his first spell away from Elland Road.

Chambers left Yorkshire in September with a goal and two assists already to his name, explaining that the move came from a desire to avoid being tied down with the Under-21s. Northampton boss Chris Hogg has already handed him League Two starts.

The 19-year-old has also been called up for Scotland Under-21 duty alongside Leeds team-mate Rory Mahady, and a strong spell with the national side could see him return to League Two full of confidence.

Chambers made his senior debut in the Championship in 2024 and started against Millwall in February 2025, but has not made another appearance for Leeds in the 18 months since.

His decision to join the Cobblers could prove pivotal in his bid to break into the first team, with the 19-year-old having two years remaining on his contract.

5. Rhys Chadwick

Chadwick, like Lienou, was included in the matchday squad for clashes with Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton towards the end of last season but is still waiting for his debut. The 19-year-old extended his contract in January until summer 2027, making it clear he is ready to push for more first-team opportunities. Under Gardner, he impressed with nine goal involvements in 24 games last season and has already added an assist this campaign, setting up a goal against Barnsley.

Farke, however, has a packed midfield, with Ampadu a regular starter and Anton Stach, Ao Tanaka and Sean Longstaff among those also competing for minutes. That leaves little room for the teenager, but should Leeds maintain their strong form, opportunities could emerge for Chadwick to show whether he can handle the demands of the top flight.

If the 19-year-old keeps producing, it may soon become difficult to overlook his claims for a first-team chance.

Season prospects

Leeds’ place in the Premier League brings obvious benefits over life in the second tier, but it also leaves less room for youngsters when the priority is securing survival.

Farke, though, has already shown a willingness to keep an eye on the club’s emerging talent, while the FA Cup will also come onto the horizon in the new year. Those on loan may have to wait a little longer unless the German decides to recall them in January.