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Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo has been ruled ‘out for several weeks’ after picking up an injury while on international duty with the Netherlands.

Gakpo started the season with Liverpool in decent form as he made in five Premier League appearances and contributed to four goals.

The 27-year-old was called up to the Dutch national team by newly appointed manager Xavi for the Oranje’s Nations League fixtures.

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The Netherlands are in Group B in the Nations League, which features the likes of Jurgen Klopp’s Germany, Greece, and Serbia.

During the match against Serbia, which the Oranje won 2-1, Gakpo came off early in the 16th minute, after a heavy challenge by Serbian midfielder Sasa Lukic.

The jury has been out on the severity of the injury suffered by the Liverpool forward, but now the news in and it is not encouraging for the Reds.

According to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink, Gakpo will be ‘out for several weeks’ due to the injury suffered in the Serbia clash.

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Gakpo will be a big miss for the Netherlands, as the Liverpool man scored during the dying moments of the game against Germany to secure a crucial 1-1 draw for the Oranje.

The exact nature of the injury remains unclear, but Liverpool will want to carefully assess Gakpo and look closely at the conclusions of the Netherlands medical team.

Gakpo was wanted by Manchester City during the summer transfer window, but eventually ended up remaining at Anfield.

During the summer window, the Reds did add Victor Munoz from Osasuna and Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain to add more depth to their options on the flank, which boss Andoni Iraola was keen to do.

They had been looking for another winger, which would have meant Gakpo being allowed to depart.

The injury does mean that Gakpo will be likely to miss Liverpool’s match against Manchester City following the conclusion of the international break.