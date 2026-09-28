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Brazil legend Leo Junior has highlighted Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri’s ‘unquestionable’ qualities, insisting the shot-stopper simply needs time to rediscover his best form at Torino.

The 28-year-old made the switch to Turin on loan during the summer, seeking to revive the form that had deserted him during his spell at Elland Road.

However, after making a costly error on his Torino debut, the Brazilian has yet to provide much cause for optimism with his performances.

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A former Torino goalkeeper has already voiced his concerns over Perri’s displays so far amid doubts over whether he will be able to live up to expectations.

Despite the growing scrutiny from several quarters, boss Ignazio Abate has continued to stand firmly behind Perri, although an Italian journalist has questioned how long the Torino boss can do so.

Now Junior has recalled Perri’s impressive spells with Sao Paulo and Botafogo, pointing out the technical and physical attributes of the custodian.

The Brazilian legend also backed Perri to rediscover his best level with time, urging Torino supporters to remain patient and trust what he can offer on the pitch.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Junior told Italian outlet Cuore Toro: “I saw Lucas Perri play recently, in the last match against Roma.

“He made a mistake, it’s true, but what kind of goalkeeper is he? I remember him very well when he played in Brazil, first at Sao Paulo and then at Botafogo.

“Perri is a goalkeeper of great quality, gifted with excellent technical and physical abilities.

“He just needs a bit of time to regain his top form.

“The fans have to trust him; his qualities are unquestionable.”

Torino have arranged targeted training sessions for Perri in order to help the Brazilian regain his confidence.

After the international break, Torino’s first fixture is against Udinese, with Perri keen to use the occasion to answer questions surrounding his form.

The shot-stopper has failed to keep a clean sheet in any of his four appearances for the Serie A outfit, underlining his difficulties settling in so far.

Meanwhile, another Leeds loanee in Italy, Willy Gnonto, recently caught the eye with a goal and an assist during friendly action.