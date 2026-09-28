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Newcastle United new boy Sean Steur has revealed that England’s left-hand-side driving rule initially confused him and feels he now will struggle while driving in the Netherlands as a result.

The 18-year-old broke into Ajax’s senior side during the 2024/25 campaign before establishing himself more regularly in Amsterdam last season.

Ajax were keen to keep Steur at the club, but new deal talks did not make headway and when Newcastle came calling, the Dutch giants agreed a sale for a fee in the region of €25m.

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Steur has featured five times in the Premier League so far, starting three games and the midfielder is happy with the way his career has progressed so far, leading him to St James’ Park.

The teenager is for the first time in his career playing outside the Netherlands and he is getting used to the cultural changes, one of them being getting used to driving on the left side of the road.

Steur revealed that one time he saw a woman driving a car on the left side, which he thought was violating the traffic rules, only to realise that in England rules are different.

He also admitted that he has now internalised England’s driving rules, but added that now when he is in the Netherlands he will once again have to get used to driving on the right-hand side.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

When discussing driving in England, Steur recalled seeing a woman driving on the left and told Dutch outlet NU Sport: “I thought that lady was wrong.

“It was not in my system that they drive on the other side of the road in England. “

“Now it has become normal, and I would actually have to get used to driving in the Netherlands again.”

He also revealed that finding a house near some of his team-mates within a week of moving to Newcastle helped him adapt to the new atmosphere.

While discussing the things which helped him adjust to the surroundings, Steur added: “And it helped that I had a house within a week.

“I live a twenty-minute drive from the club, on a nice street in a pleasant neighborhood.

“Some of my other team-mates live there too.”

Netherlands Under-21 head coach Michael Reiziger recently praised 18-year-old Steur regarding his development and Newcastle will hope the young midfielder will soon be able to establish himself as key figure in their midfield.

Steur made his Netherlands Under-21 debut against Norway on Friday, where he came on as a substitute during the 83rd minute of the game, which finished 0-0.