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Canada legend and former Besiktas midfielder Atiba Hutchinson has insisted it is ‘unbelievable’ that Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah is at Trabzonspor and still performing at a ‘very high level’.

Salah left Anfield after nine years to join Turkish outfit Trabzonspor during the summer transfer window and put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The Egyptian attacker’s relationship with then Liverpool manager Arne Slot deteriorated due to a lack of game time and the Reds ripped up the final year of his contract, before then sacking the Dutchman.

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Trabzonspor won the race for Salah’s signature and he is already stepping up to show what he can do in Turkish football.

Recently, Salah was on fire as he scored a hat-trick to help Trabzonspor crush Turkish champions Galatasaray in a Super Lig match.

Hutchinson was on the books at Besiktas for ten years and is thrilled to see Salah in Turkey and producing the goods.

The Canada legend dubbed it ‘unbelievable’ that Salah is playing in the Super Lig.

Hutchinson was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Fotomac: “Mohamed Salah is here too and it’s unbelievable that he’s in this country.

“Moreover, he’s still playing at a very high level.

Player Goals Hakan Sukur 249 Tanju Colak 240 Hami Mandirali 219 Metin Oktay 217 Aykut Kocaman 200 Top scorers in Turkish Super Lig

“That’s why it’s great to see this.”

Salah has already scored seven times in six appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Trabzonspor as he drives the club forward.

At Trabzonspor, Salah has also reunited with former Liverpool team-mate Fabinho, who joined from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad.

Liverpool fans will continue to keep a close eye on the fortunes of their club legend, with still some question marks as to why he was let go with a year left on his deal.

One journalist recently suggested that Salah has not gone to Turkey for a holiday and is determined to achieve something big in the league.