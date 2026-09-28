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Galatasaray, who are in the Champions League, are showing interest in signing Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki as they plot their January transfer window business.

Sadiki joined Sunderland last summer from Belgian side Union SG for a deal worth €17m plus a further €3m in add-ons, signing a five-year contract with the Premier League outfit.

Sunderland had been one of a number of Premier League sides who were chasing him and notably won the race to sign Sadiki ahead of Leeds United.

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The midfielder took little time to adjust to the demands of the Premier League and became an important player in Regis Le Bris’ squad, making 33 league appearances last season.

This Premier League season, the 21-year-old has started in all games for Sunderland so far, further highlighting the manager’s trust in the player.

Sadiki’s performances at the Stadium of Light have naturally seen his reputation grow and Sunderland could find themselves tested for him when the transfer window opens once again.

There is now interest in Turkey as, according to Turkish daily Sabah (via Fanatik), Galatasaray ‘want to add’ Sadiki to their squad.

Club Years Anderlecht 2022-2023 Union SG 2023-2025 Sunderland 2025- Noah Sadiki’s career history

Sadiki, who acts as a tireless midfield engine, fits the profile Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk likes.

Buruk is known for high-intensity and aggressive tactics, and demands a high work rate from his players, with Sadiki identified as someone who could come in and add to the group in Istanbul.

Sadiki still has four years left on his contract with Sunderland, which gives the Black Cats the upper hand in negotiations should they decide to sell the midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether Galatasaray come knocking for the Sunderland star and if they do, how much they are willing to pay for his services.

The 21-year-old is currently away on national duty and recently featured in DR Congo’s 2-0 win over Equatorial Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Elsewhere, Sunderland’s Brian Brobbey has garnered praise from a former defender, who has insisted that the striker has become a ‘modern version of himself in England’.