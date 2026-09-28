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Czech Republic boss Santi Denia has remained coy over whether Newcastle United custodian Lukas Hornicek or Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky will be handed game time in the country’s coming international fixtures.

On Saturday, the Czech Republic faced Croatia in the Nations League in the first of four international fixtures during the break, but came away with a 2-1 defeat.

For the game, Denia handed Hornicek the gloves, a deviation from the side’s approach at the summer World Cup, where Matej Kovar started all three matches.

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The Newcastle United goalkeeper, who has been ever-present in the Premier League and played every minute of the Magpies’ campaign so far, made four saves on the night.

On the bench was Kinsky, who has also been Roberto De Zerbi’s first-choice goalkeeper in north London, alongside Kovar, who has been a mainstay for PSV Eindhoven and played every minute of their Eredivisie season.

Denia emphasised that the Czech Republic have three goalkeepers who are all highly regarded, stressing that they are happy with each of the options available to them.

He also played coy over his next decision, revealing that the identity of the starter for the upcoming game against England has yet to be decided, with Kinsky, Hornicek and Kovar still waiting to discover who has been selected.

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Denia said (via Czech outlet Idnes): “We have three great goalkeepers and you will see in the next game.

“The players will find out who is playing, but we are happy with all three goalkeepers.”

England will be away from home when they take on the Czech Republic at the Fortuna Arena, with the Three Lions also heading into the clash fresh from a defeat against Spain.

With a wealth of goalkeeping options at Denia’s disposal, all of whom are regular starters at club level, the question now is who will earn the nod when the lineup is named on Tuesday night.

This season, Kinsky and Hornicek are tied on two clean sheets from six appearances, while Kovar, with nine games under his belt in a longer campaign, is yet to register one.