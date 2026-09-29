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Arsenal have ‘set their sights’ on Red Bull Salzburg defender Valentin Zabransky, with the teenager expected to be a ‘hot topic’ during the winter window.

The 19-year-old rose through Salzburg’s academy before spending two seasons with their reserve outfit FC Liefering from 2024.

The centre-back returned to Salzburg this summer and was subsequently brought into the first-team set-up under new boss Danny Rohl, marking another step in his progression.

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Zabransky has wasted little time making his presence felt for the Austrian side, having already accumulated 946 minutes across 12 appearances, offering a clear indication of his rapid growth.

His encouraging progress could now pave the way for a significant move, with a departure from Salzburg potentially on the cards in January.

According to French outlet Foot Sur 7, Arsenal have ‘set their sights’ on Zabransky as they weigh up a potential January move for the defender.

The Gunners are not alone in their interest, with French side Lille also tracking the centre-back, whom they have been monitoring since his time with FC Liefering.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

Zabransky, if Salzburg accept an offer for him, will need to assess where his development would best be served, though joining Arsenal would likely be appealing.

Lille, meanwhile, have built a reputation for giving young talent a platform to develop in recent seasons, something that could give the French outfit hope in their pursuit of Zabransky.

For now, Zabransky will remain focused on building upon his promising run with Salzburg and pushing his development further before the winter window turns him into a ‘hot topic’.

With this season marking his first team breakthrough at Salzburg, there will also be a case for the teenage defender to stay put and continue his development in Austria.

Meanwhile, Arsenal centre-back Cristhian Mosquera is currently spending time with his former club Valencia as the Spaniard continues his recovery from injury.

Martin Odegaard is also facing the prospect of an injury setback, which will be another concern for Arsenal.