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Highly rated Cardiff City attacking talent Jake Davies is attracting interest from top tier Premier League clubs, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Welsh outfit have produced some talented young players from their academy in recent years.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s appointment saw them get back to the Championship in style and multiple academy graduates played a key part in the previous League One campaign.

Centre-back Dylan Lawlor has impressed consistently and one former Bluebirds star stressed that the Welsh side could struggle to keep hold of him.

In the summer window of 2025, Premier League outfit Aston Villa were keen on Lawlor, but Cardiff were able to keep hold of him.

Young midfielder Joel Colwill and right-back Ronan Kpakio are also considered key for Barry-Murphy’s side, but more players are coming through the club’s youth system.

Versatile attacker Davies is also considered a highly rated up and coming star, who has impressed playing for Cardiff City Under-21s.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Cynon Valley-born talent is currently playing for the Wales Under-19 side and is attracting major transfer interest.

It is claimed that category 1 Premier League academies are showing interest in Davies, who they have seen potential in.

The teenager attacker’s current deal runs out by the end of the campaign and Cardiff could struggle to keep hold of him now.

Last season, Davies made his senior team debut in the EFL Trophy, when the Welsh outfit faced Arsenal Under-21s in a 3-1 win.

His performances in the recent weeks have caught the eyes of multiple Premier League clubs, who could make a move for him.

The 19-year-old Welsh talent is yet to play this term for the Championship side, who may need to do something to convince him to stay put at the Welsh side.