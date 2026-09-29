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Leeds United winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya has admitted the Whites became his first choice after he spoke to manager Daniel Farke on deadline day.

The 21-year-old arrived at Elland Road from German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long deal to provide more options in the final third for Farke.

The French attacker’s move to Leeds United could become permanent as his loan deal contains an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met during the course of the temporary spell.

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The Whites loanee admitted that he did not have much time to process when Leeds United came in with an offer, but insisted that he believed it was a great opportunity for him to become part of a good project.

Bahoya said on Leeds United’s official site: “I found out in the afternoon; it was so fast.

“I didn’t have a long time to think, but for me it was a good project.

“For me, it was not a pressure; it was just a top opportunity, and I was happy to take it.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“When it’s the deadline, you think about what opportunities you have.

“Staying in Frankfurt was also an opportunity for me, but it was not the best one.”

The young attacking talent stressed that the Whites became his first choice after speaking with Farke over a call, and despite being nervous at first, he decided to go where he felt it was best for his career.

“When I had the call with the coach in Leeds, it was my first choice.

“I spoke with my family first, after that my agent and some friends, but I chose because it’s my career.

“I need to go where it’s best for me.”

With the move being done on deadline day, all parties needed to work quickly and Bahoya admits that was a concern.

“I was a little bit nervous [about the deal not going through], of course, because it was so late, but because it’s not in my hands, I just needed to wait.”

Bahoya made his Leeds United debut against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and while he has consistently made the bench, he is yet to get valuable game time this campaign.

Farke has explained that Bahoya will need time to develop, and as he mainly plays as a winger, he will face competition from Noah Okafor and Daniel James.

Leeds United will resume their Premier League season with an away trip to Arsenal on 10th October after the conclusion of the ongoing international break.