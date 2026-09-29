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Former Juventus goalkeeper Michelangelo Rampulla has insisted that he never doubted Guglielmo Vicario’s qualities and thinks given he lost his spot at Tottenham Hotspur he has a ‘desire for revenge’.

After an inconsistent spell at Spurs, Vicario’s position at the club had become uncertain, with boss Roberto De Zerbi looking for a goalkeeper who offered a different profile.

After considering several options, Juventus finally signed Vicario in August, bringing the Tottenham goalkeeper in on a season-long loan.

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Vicario’s move to Turin has also drawn criticism, with one Italian journalist describing Juventus’ decision to sign him as an act of desperation, while a former Serie A player insisted the goalkeeper would not strengthen the squad.

The Tottenham goalkeeper quickly put those initial concerns to one side, starting his Juventus spell strongly and keeping three clean sheets across his first five appearances.

Rampulla revealed that he was not concerned about Vicario’s arrival, as it was well known Juventus were considering him.

He believes that the Italian arrived at the club with the ‘right desire for revenge’, describing Juventus as an extraordinary stage for the goalkeeper to prove himself and show his qualities.

Club played for Pattese Cesena Varese Cremonese Juventus Clubs Michelangelo Rampulla played for

The former goalkeeper coach also praised Vicario for his performances, stressing that the Italian is doing what is expected of him by providing Juventus with reliability between the posts.

Speaking to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, he said: “I was calm; Vicario was probably the first name on the list of those discussed last summer.

“I think he arrived with the right desire for revenge, and Juve is an extraordinary stage where he can showcase himself.

“He’s doing his job, which is to be a reliable goalkeeper.”

Rampulla further admitted that he expected Vicario to make a strong impact at the club, pointing to the goalkeeper’s status as one of Italy’s three international goalkeepers.

He stressed that the goalkeeper’s early performances at Juventus have not surprised him, insisting that the Tottenham loanee already had enough experience and quality to prove himself without needing further confirmation.

“Yes, he’s one of the three goalkeepers in the national team.

“I expected it, but I certainly didn’t need further confirmation from an experienced goalkeeper like him.”

Juventus have recently secured the signature of former Arsenal star Neto to bolster their goalkeeper options.

Vicario will therefore have to remain at his best, with the goalkeeper facing competition to retain his place in the starting eleven.

There has also been support from elsewhere, with a former Juventus goalkeeper backing the Tottenham loanee to maintain his strong form for the Bianconeri.