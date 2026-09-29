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Commentator Adam Pope believes that Leeds United can reach double figures in terms of wins at Elland Road in the Premier League this season, after winning nine times at the ground last term.

The Yorkshire club have impressed with their performances so far this season in what has seen last term’s form directly carried on without a hiccup.

Barring the EFL Cup loss against Chelsea earlier this month, Daniel Farke’s men have been able to produce strong performances.

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Leeds are unbeaten in the Premier League after five games and there is even some chatter that they might be able to do what Sunderland did and produce a surprise European finish.

The Whites have secured both of their Premier League wins so far at Elland Road, highlighting their strong home form.

Pope suggested that Leeds’ performances at Elland Road are so good that it could allow them to reach double figures for home wins this time around, improving on the nine from last term.

However, the commentator also believes that the Whites have a better chance of winning matches away from home too, suggesting that the side currently look suited to games on the road.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (43:16), he said: “So thinking another nine wins at home this season, which is the same as last season.

“I think there were five defeats, weren’t there? Five draws.

“So, I think potentially they could get to double figures this season with their home wins.

“You think Bournemouth was a late equaliser at home, wasn’t it?

“I do agree there’s obviously more chance of winning away than this. They look better set up for it.”

Leeds are set to face Premier League champions Arsenal at the Emirates on 10th October, where Farke will hope that his team can give a better account of themselves than last term, when they lost 5-0.

After that, the Whites will host Manchester United at Elland Road, where the Yorkshire club will look to keep their strong run at home alive and secure all three points.

Despite the lofty expectations at Leeds, Whites defender James Justin recently insisted that internally the focus remains on getting to 40 points to avoid relegation.