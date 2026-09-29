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Anthony Gordon’s Barcelona team-mate Fermin Lopez has admitted that he did not notice much of the winger when facing Newcastle United, despite their meetings, but has been ‘surprised’ by him since becoming his team-mate.

Gordon joined Newcastle in January 2023 from fellow Premier League side Everton and made 152 appearances for the Magpies, while scoring 39 goals and winning the EFL Cup.

The winger completed a high-profile move to Barcelona during the summer window, where Newcastle received €80m from the transfer.

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The 25-year-old has adapted well to life at Barcelona and has made regular appearances for the Catalan giants across multiple competitions.

The winger is yet to score a goal in La Liga, but has provided four assists in six league appearances.

Gordon is currently with the England squad for their Nations League fixtures and recently featured against Spain.

The Barcelona star scored in the 36th minute, but England eventually lost the game 3-2.

Former PL star Joao Cancelo Gabriel Jesus Raphinha Wojciech Szczesny Andreas Christensen Rodri Anthony Gordon Eric Garcia Former PL stars at Barcelona

Lopez revealed that Gordon was the player who surprised him after joining the club, admitting that he had not watched much of the winger despite having faced Newcastle in the Champions League.

The Barcelona midfielder believes that Gordon will help the Catalan giants a lot.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport), he said: “We’ve faced Newcastle in the Champions League a couple of times, but I hadn’t seen much of him.

“I haven’t watched many matches and, to be honest, he surprised me a lot.

“He is a player who will help us a lot.”

Gordon will be keen to score his first goal for Barcelona following the international break, with Getafe to visit the Camp Nou on 10th October, while he will also have his eye on El Clasico against Real Madrid on 25th October.

Meanwhile, Joe Willock continues to be chased by Besiktas, with suggestions that the Newcastle midfielder is ‘warmly inclined’ towards joining the Super Lig outfit.